BRUSSELS Jan 27 It is not yet possible to assess the fiscal impact of Italy's scheme to deal with non-performing loans of its banks because not enough details are yet available, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on Tuesday evening on a scheme to help Italian banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans, ending almost a year of often-tense negotiations.

The non-performing loans, which accumulated during a three-year recession between 2012 and 2014, tie up banks' capital and hold back new credit that could fuel a fledgling economic recovery.

Under the deal, the Italian government would issue guarantees at market prices for senior tranches of the securitised bad loans that would be moved from banks to separate entities created specially to handle them.

Asked about the fiscal impact of the scheme on the Italian budget, Dombrovskis said:

"It is too early to draw conclusions. It all now needs to be detailed."

He said the guarantees would not immediately increase the Italian budget deficit unless they were called. He said media reports estimating an impact of the scheme on Italy's budget of tens of billions of euros "seemed to be strongly exaggerated".