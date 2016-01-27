BRUSSELS Jan 27 It is not yet possible to
assess the fiscal impact of Italy's scheme to deal with
non-performing loans of its banks because not enough details are
yet available, European Commission Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis told a news briefing on Wednesday.
The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on
Tuesday evening on a scheme to help Italian banks sell some of
their 200 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans, ending
almost a year of often-tense negotiations.
The non-performing loans, which accumulated during a
three-year recession between 2012 and 2014, tie up banks'
capital and hold back new credit that could fuel a fledgling
economic recovery.
Under the deal, the Italian government would issue
guarantees at market prices for senior tranches of the
securitised bad loans that would be moved from banks to separate
entities created specially to handle them.
Asked about the fiscal impact of the scheme on the Italian
budget, Dombrovskis said:
"It is too early to draw conclusions. It all now needs to be
detailed."
He said the guarantees would not immediately increase the
Italian budget deficit unless they were called. He said media
reports estimating an impact of the scheme on Italy's budget of
tens of billions of euros "seemed to be strongly exaggerated".
