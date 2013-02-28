BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
DUBLIN Feb 28 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday said he was confident that Italy's next government would honour its commitments and would not derail growing confidence in the euro zone.
Investors are nervous over whether the political gridlock that emerged from the Italian elections could hurt euro zone growth, and if support from the European Central Bank for a nation in trouble can be used if there's no workable government.
"I'm confident that Italy will honour its commitments," Barosso told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dublin.
"I'm quite confident that the government that will come from these elections will not undermine the positive climate of confidence that has been building up," he said.
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock