ROME Oct 28 Italy has defended its
rule-breaking 2017 budget to the European Commission, saying the
migrant crisis, post-earthquake reconstruction and
lower-than-expected growth were to blame.
Euro zone countries are obliged to cut their structural
deficit, which excludes one-off items and the effects of the
business cycle, by at least 0.5 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) per year until it comes into balance or surplus.
But in Rome's draft plan, the structural deficit rises 0.4
percentage points to 1.6 percent of GDP, rather than falling 0.6
points as requested by EU finance ministers in July.
Brussels asked Italy's government this week to explain why
its budget does not lower the deficit as the rules require.
Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a letter
published late on Thursday that a weaker global economic
environment means "the Italian economy is still experiencing
difficult cyclical conditions and thus suggests a more gradual
adjustment toward the medium term objective, which remains a
balanced structural budget in 2019."
He did not offer to change the budget, which must be passed
by parliament by the end of the year.
The Commission could reject the budget plan, but no decision
is expected before a Dec. 4 referendum over Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Gavin Jones and Louise
Ireland)