BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Italy's consolidation measures announced over the summer should put its debt on a sustainable, downward path, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The full implementation of these measures should allow Italy to achieve a sizeable primary surplus in 2013 and this will be instrumental to put the very high governmental debt on a steady downward path," Commission Economic and Monetary Affairs spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

He said the Commission had no specific comment on a decision by ratings agency Standard and Poor's to downgrade Italian debt by one notch.