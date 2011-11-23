BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission
will announce on Thursday that it is effectively giving Italy
one month to take action on its golden shares in major Italian
companies or face being referred to Europe's highest court, EU
sources said on Wednesday.
The Commission was expected to refer Italy directly to the
European Court of Justice when it announces so-called
infringement proceeedings on Thursday. But the sources said a
decision had been taken to give Italy more time following
discussions with new Prime Minister Mario Monti, who visited
Brussels on Tuesday and gave assurances that steps would be
taken.
"Italy will be told it will be referred to the European
Court of Justice unless it takes action on the golden shares in
the next month," one of the sources said.
The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of
several major companies, including Telecom Italia, Eni
, Finmeccanica and Enel, because of
its golden share holdings.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Luke Baker)