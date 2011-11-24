BRUSSELS Nov 24 The European Commission
gave Italy one month on Thursday to take action on its golden
shares in major Italian firms or be taken to Europe's highest
court.
The Commission said it would take Italy to the European
Court of Justice under EU "infringement proceedings" because it
believed Italian legislation breached EU rules on free movement
on capital.
It said the laws "which grant the Italian state special
powers in privatised companies, operating in strategic sectors,
such as telecommunications and energy, constitute unjustified
restrictions on the free movement of capital and the right of
establishment".
But the Commission said it would give the new government of
Prime Minister Mario Monti a one-month grace period to deal with
the issue.
"Latest contacts with the Italian authorities suggest that
compliance can be envisaged in the very short term. Therefore,
the European Commission has decided to postpone by one month the
execution of this referral."
Monti visited Brussels on Tuesday this week and gave
assurances that steps would be taken, EU sources earlier told
Reuters.
The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of
several major companies, including Telecom Italia, Eni
, Finmeccanica and Enel, because of
its golden share holdings.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, writing by Rex Merrifield)