BRUSSELS Dec 15 The European Commission approved Italian government plans to reintroduce guarantees for credit institutions until the end of June 2012, the EU executive said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Commission found the extension of the measures to be in line with its guidance on state aid to banks during the (financial) crisis," it said in a statement. The measures were first cleared in November 2008. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)