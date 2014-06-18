* Italian leader ascendant after election success
ROME, June 18 It has been a long time since an
Italian leader went to Brussels with as strong a hand as the one
held by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose triumph in last
month's European elections left him with a big say on who should
head the EU Commission.
Winning the biggest victory for any Italian government since
the 1950s four months after deposing his cautious predecessor
Enrico Letta in a party coup, Renzi was one of the few leaders
in Europe to defy the rise of eurosceptic parties and emerge
stronger from the vote on May 25.
The result gave the centre-left former mayor of Florence a
political legitimacy that neither Letta nor his technocrat
predecessor Mario Monti enjoyed. That will allow him to press
for an easing in the austerity policies which have dominated
Europe's response to the financial crisis.
As EU leaders prepare to meet on June 26-27 to decide who
will head the European Commission, Britain's campaign to stop
former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker has given
Renzi leverage to make Italy's voice count.
In office only since February, Renzi has yet to establish
much of a track record in Brussels negotiations but he knows
that with Italy about to assume the revolving presidency of the
European Union for six months, this is his moment.
"The election result opened a new political cycle," Simona
Bonafe, a close Renzi aide who won a seat in the European
Parliament, told Reuters.
"We're going to be demanding about policy. We can't accept
austerity policies anymore. We'll see how we can change them."
EU officials have cautioned that there was no question of
changing the bloc's budget discipline rules, only of making
greater use of existing flexibility on deficit reduction offered
to countries carrying out growth-enhancing economic reforms.
With Italy struggling to pull out of five years of on-off
recession and youth unemployment at more than 40 percent, Renzi
has insisted that more budget austerity on its own will simply
fuel voter anger and social unrest.
The rise of anti-system parties like the National Front in
France, the UK Independence Party in Britain and the 5-Star
Movement in Italy, which despite Renzi's success remains the
country's second-biggest party, made clear that millions of
voters across Europe feel the same way.
A fast-talking 39-year-old with little obvious affinity with
a veteran Brussels dealmaker like Juncker, Renzi has so far said
only that the former Luxembourg prime minister who chaired euro
zone finance ministers was one of several possible candidates.
Nonetheless he has a keen sense of political reality and
little interest in ideological arguments of principle. Although
Britain has pushed hard to rule out Juncker as an
arch-federalist, as an outsider to the single currency, London
may have little to offer Italy in the areas that matter.
So Renzi is looking to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy to deliver a change
in the euro zone's policy mix in return for his acquiesence to
Juncker.
"He respects power. If you have power or something to offer
he'll listen, otherwise you don't count at all," said a senior
parliamentarian from Renzi's Democratic Party, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
"That's the way he did it in Florence. That's how he does it
in Rome, and that's how he'll do it in Europe."
CONSENSUS
Renzi's state secretary in charge of European affairs,
Sandro Gozi, said a meeting with Van Rompuy on Wednesday would
be a vital step towards reaching a decision on the Commission
president.
Italy had not yet decided which candidate to back as
Commission president but wanted to avoid an open split.
"Obviously the best way for us to begin our presidency is
with a solution that has as broad a consensus as possible behind
it," he told Reuters.
All that suggests Renzi may not oppose Juncker, who has the
backing of euro zone heavyweights Germany and France, but wants
concessions for his acceptance.
Britain would need the support of countries representing 38
percent of the EU's population to block Juncker if it came to a
rare summit vote, putting Italy in a pivotal position.
"We want whoever becomes president of the Commission,
including Juncker, to commit to political priorities of jobs,
growth, energy and fundamental rights," Gozi said. "The broader
the commitment, the happier we'll be."
While Italy's economy has been stagnant for more than a
decade and its public debt is among the highest in the world,
its budget deficit is just within EU limits and it insists it
will respect the rules.
However it says after 182 billion euros ($246.5 billion) of
tax hikes and spending cuts in the past three years, a change of
approach is needed with more room for spending on investment and
research. Exemptions in those areas as well as more time to
bring the structural deficit into balance have already been
mooted.
Germany has signalled it is prepared to allow a generous
interpretation of budget rules in exchange for serious
structural reforms by states like Italy.
EU officials see Renzi as the best hope of enacting reforms
vital to make the Italian economy more dynamic and keep the
state solvent, if he can stay in office long enough, and as a
potentially positive influence on France, the euro zone's other
reform laggard.
Renzi has announced plans for new labour laws, cuts to taxes
on business and sweeping reforms to parliament, the justice
system and the notoriously inefficient public administration.
But he has only delivered a small part of his promises so
far and his main policy achievement has been an income tax cut
for around 10 million lower income workers.
Juncker, a central figure in the euro zone crisis as head of
the Eurogroup of finance ministers, has also said the EU must
focus more on jobs and growth.
But the details of any agreement remain unclear with the
conservatives in Merkel's grand coalition government putting
pressure on her not to give too much ground.
($1 = 0.7383 Euros)
