ROME, July 24 An Italian official denied on
Tuesday that Rome had joined France and Spain in issuing a joint
statement calling for the application of measures agreed at the
last European Union summit.
Earlier a statement issued by the Spanish government said
Spain's European Affairs secretary Inigo Mendez de Vigo and his
French and Italian counterparts Bernard Cazeneuve and Enzo
Moavero had called for "the immediate implementation of the
agreements from the last European Council on June 29 and 29."
"I don't know where they got that from. There's nothing like
that here or in other capitals," the Italian official said in an
telephone text message, communicating on condition of anonimity.
