By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, March 14
BRUSSELS, March 14 EU leaders agreed on Thursday
to focus government spending on investment that supports growth
- a decision Italy interpreted as a green light to boost public
investment spending even if it leads to a higher deficit.
Despite a recession, Italy reduced its budget deficit below
the European Union ceiling of 3 percent of GDP last year,
European Commission estimates show. That shortfall is set to
fall to 2.1 percent in 2013, unless Rome changes policies.
More importantly, if Italy stays the current course, it will
reach a budget balance this year in structural terms - which
discounts the economic cycle and is the EU benchmark for public
finances - against a 1.4 percent deficit last year.
But to pull its economy out of recession, officials say,
Italy may need to ease its deficit reduction ambitions, even
though euro zone countries are legally obliged to keep reducing
structural deficits until they reach a balance.
Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the wording
agreed at the summit allowed for more flexibility on deficits
and would permit Italy to invest in jobs and social services
without breaching EU rules.
"We believe Italy should use any possible extra margin
allowed... to implement an urgent plan to support the creation
of stable and better jobs, including by reducing non-wage taxes
on new permanent contracts, encouraging apprenticeships and
strengthening child-care services," Monti said during a press
conference at the end of a EU Summit in Brussels.
The statement from EU leaders called for governments to
balance the need for budget cuts with the necessity of spurring
growth and combating unemployment.
The balance should be achieved "through a mix of expenditure
and revenue measures", including "short-term targeted measures
to boost growth and support job-creation, particularly for the
young, and prioritising growth-friendly investment".
Total investment in Italy has been falling dramatically - in
2012 it tumbled 8.8 percent from 2011 and this year it is to
expected to fall a further 3 percent.
Italy's public investment was equal to 1.8 percent of GDP
last year and is to ease to 1.6 percent of GDP this year. The
economy is expected to contract 1 percent in 2013.
"The conclusions of this summit tell us that we can deviate
from the target of the balanced budget in structural terms to
make productive investments," Italy's minister in charge of
European affairs, Enzo Moavero,told reporters.
Moavero said that Italy may propose a set of investments
already in the stability plan to be delivered to the EU
Commission by the end of April. If accepted, this could allow
Italy to deviate from the structural balance before summer.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Thursday the Commission would publish in the next few weeks a
report on how public investment should be treated in relation to
the structural balance target.
Rehn said that one of the criteria for allowing a country to
deviate from the target of a structurally balanced budget via
investment was for the country's deficit to be below 3 percent
of GDP - a condition Italy meets.
The other, Rehn said, was for the country's debt to be
declining. According to the Commission's forecasts however,
Italy's debt will increase this year to 128.1 percent of GDP
from 127.1 percent in 2012.