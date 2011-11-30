BRUSSELS Nov 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti confirmed on Wednesday he intended for Italy to achieve a balanced budget in 2013 and said he had met the new Europe director of the International Monetary Fund for talks in Brussels, but did not provide any details.

Speaking after a meeting of EU finance ministers, which he attended in his role as finance minister, Monti said new steps would be taken to introduce structural reforms and bring taxes and spending into balance during the course of 2013, an objective he confirmed to his counterparts.

"I confirmed the objective to have a balanced budget by 2013. I underlined that in the vast political and economic operation that we will adopt on Monday, there are measures with regards to deficit discipline to make sure that the measures decided by the previous government are fully and effectively implemented," he told reporters.

During his visit, he said he had also taken time to meet Reza Moghadam, the newly appointed head of the IMF's Europe department. Sources have told Reuters that Italy is in the early stages of talks with the IMF about the possibility of a rescue, but Monti did not comment.

The prime minister also highlighted the fact that French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were expected to make important speeches regarding the European project in the next two days. Both are expected to address the issue of changing the EU treaty to tighten budget rules for euro zone countries. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Luke Baker; Writing by Luke Baker)