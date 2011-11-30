BRUSSELS Nov 30 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti confirmed on Wednesday he intended for Italy to
achieve a balanced budget in 2013 and said he had met the new
Europe director of the International Monetary Fund for talks in
Brussels, but did not provide any details.
Speaking after a meeting of EU finance ministers, which he
attended in his role as finance minister, Monti said new steps
would be taken to introduce structural reforms and bring taxes
and spending into balance during the course of 2013, an
objective he confirmed to his counterparts.
"I confirmed the objective to have a balanced budget by
2013. I underlined that in the vast political and economic
operation that we will adopt on Monday, there are measures with
regards to deficit discipline to make sure that the measures
decided by the previous government are fully and effectively
implemented," he told reporters.
During his visit, he said he had also taken time to meet
Reza Moghadam, the newly appointed head of the IMF's Europe
department. Sources have told Reuters that Italy is in the early
stages of talks with the IMF about the possibility of a rescue,
but Monti did not comment.
The prime minister also highlighted the fact that French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
were expected to make important speeches regarding the European
project in the next two days. Both are expected to address the
issue of changing the EU treaty to tighten budget rules for euro
zone countries.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Luke Baker; Writing by
Luke Baker)