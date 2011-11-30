(Adds quotes, background, details)

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS Nov 30 Prime Minister Mario Monti pledged measures on Wednesday to ensure that Italy meets its goal of balancing the budget even if economic prospects worsen, and said no approach for help had been made to the International Monetary Fund.

Monti, attending his first meeting of European finance ministers since taking office, said he had outlined measures that he will present to the cabinet on Monday to bring public finances under control, and had received a "very positive" response from partners.

"I confirmed the objective of a balanced budget in 2013," he told a news conference.

He said the programme, combining measures pledged by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right government and further structural reforms, would ensure the goal was reached "even in the face of a possible deterioration in the economic cycle which may be greater than expected".

Italy, one of the world's most heavily indebted and slowest growing economies, faces the prospect of recession next year with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development forecasting gross domestic product will contract by 0.5 percent.

Monti, who holds the finance portfolio alongside his position as premier, is expected to announce measures including an increase in pension ages, a revamped housing tax and a wealth tax on private assets.

Monday's announcement will be vital to re-establishing Italy's shattered credibility with financial markets after a series of unfulfilled reform promises by the previous centre-right government.

"If Italy misses this challenge, or does less than what is expected of it, the consequences would be very serious for everybody," Monti said.

He said the "vast operation" to be unveiled on Monday would focus on both budget cuts and measures to boost growth, and he appealed to "a common sense of urgency" while pledging to consult unions which have opposed changes to the pension system.

NO IMF HELP

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been at the centre of the debt crisis, with yields on its 10-year bonds at over 7 percent, around the levels seen when countries like Greece and Ireland were forced to seek a bailout.

Monti will be forced to balance the competing needs of showing budget rigour while not choking off growth, without which it will be impossible to reduce a debt mountain equivalent to 120 percent of gross domestic product.

He said the planned reforms were aimed at ensuring the public deficit starts to come down "in the short term".

Monti said he had met the European representative from the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday. A monitoring team, invited to evaluate the situation by the previous government, is expected in Rome after Monday's speech.

However he denied that Italy was on the point of requesting aid from the Fund.

"This has not been considered," he said but noted that there had been some progress on integrating the role of the European Central Bank, the euro zone's own bailout fund, known as the European Financial Stability Fund, and the IMF.

"On the role of the EFSF, the ECB and IMF, there have been steps forward," Monti told a news conference after a meeting of European finance ministers.

"I don't really feel there is absolute clarity in every respect on this important group of European financial institutions which Europe can and should deploy better and more consistently, and do so very quickly, so that they can contribute to a solution of its problems."

However he said the meeting had not discussed changing the role of the ECB so that it became a lender of last resort, as many in Italy have been urging. (Writing By James Mackenzie; editing by Ron Askew/Maria Golovnina)