BRUSSELS Nov 30 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Wednesday that Europe needed swift
clarification of the roles of the European Central Bank, the IMF
and the euro zone's bailout fund in resolving the escalating
debt crisis.
"On the role of the EFSF (the euro zone bailout fund), the
ECB and IMF, there have been steps forward," Monti told a news
conference after a meeting of European finance ministers.
"I don't really feel there is absolute clarity in every
respect on this important group of European financial
institutions which Europe can and should deploy better and more
consistently, and do so very quickly, so that they can
contribute to a solution of its problems."
However he said the meeting had not discussed changing the
role of the ECB so that it became a lender of last resort, as
many in Italy have been urging.
(Writing By James Mackenzie)