BRUSSELS Nov 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that Europe needed swift clarification of the roles of the European Central Bank, the IMF and the euro zone's bailout fund in resolving the escalating debt crisis.

"On the role of the EFSF (the euro zone bailout fund), the ECB and IMF, there have been steps forward," Monti told a news conference after a meeting of European finance ministers.

"I don't really feel there is absolute clarity in every respect on this important group of European financial institutions which Europe can and should deploy better and more consistently, and do so very quickly, so that they can contribute to a solution of its problems."

However he said the meeting had not discussed changing the role of the ECB so that it became a lender of last resort, as many in Italy have been urging.

