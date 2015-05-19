BRUSSELS May 19 French telecoms operator Orange won European Union regulatory approval on Tuesday for its 3.4-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) takeover of Jazztel after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market.

Orange, which is betting on the deal to help it better compete with Vodafone and Telefonica in Spain, pledged to sell an independent fibre-to-the-home network covering Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla and Valencia.

It will also give the buyer wholesale access to Jazztel's copper network and also to its mobile network in the event the purchaser does not have such a service.

The European Commission said the concessions would enable a fourth player to enter the Spanish broadband market

Reuters was the first to report on April 30 that the deal would be cleared with conditions. ($1 = 0.8941 euros)