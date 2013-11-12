* France hosts more than 20 leaders for second EU jobs meet
* States pledge to speed disbursement of youth job funds
* But no new money committed or policies unveiled
* Merkel sidesteps questions on German wages
By Leigh Thomas and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, Nov 12 European leaders pledged on
Tuesday to make fighting youth unemployment in the bloc a
priority but came up with no new ideas to tackle a problem that
risks fuelling social unrest and distrust of mainstream parties.
Nearly 6 million people under the age of 25 are without work
in the European Union, with jobless rates among the young at
close to 60 percent in Spain and Greece.
A July jobs summit in Berlin set out plans to devote at
least 6 billion euros over the next two years to addressing the
problem - a big headline figure that looks less impressive when
spread among the many unemployment blackspots in the region.
Hosting a follow-up summit in Paris, French President
Francois Hollande said any country that submitted a national
plan to fight youth unemployment by year-end would immediately
receive EU funds to implement their programme.
"It's crucial to act quickly," Hollande said. "We can't
abandon a generation ... we need jobs and training that offer
young people real prospects."
But with the leader of the euro zone's number two economy
more unpopular than ever and bigger neighbour Germany still in
political limbo following its election, conditions for advancing
a potentially divisive debate could hardly be less favourable.
Though youth funds are to be rushed out, European leaders
did not pledge additional money nor propose any new Europe-wide
policy initiative to kick-start hiring of what EU Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said was a "lost generation".
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy urged member
states to pursue labour market reforms to spur hiring and said
that he expected joblessness to diminish in the coming year.
"The economic recovery is taking shape. ... We can hope that
in 14 months' time from now all the countries in the euro zone
will have seen a positive trend on jobs," he said.
The leaders warned against blaming the European Union for
joblessness because fuelling anger against Brussels would help
far-right parties gaining ground in several member states.
Food sector workers joined by far-right groups who blame
Europe for destroying jobs have led violent protests this month
in western France, while Greece is cracking down on the anti-EU
Golden Dawn party following a series of violent incidents.
"We must show that Europe is part of the solution, not the
problem," Barroso said. "It's not Europe that created the
problem - it is divergence in policies that created the
problem."
"FRAMEWORK FOR GROWTH"
Failure by governments around the bloc to make a dent on
unemployment queues are seen by some analysts as driving voters
into the arms of anti-EU parties such as France's National Front
in May 2014's European Parliament elections.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said growth was needed to
create new jobs, but sidestepped questions about low wages in
Germany penalising the job markets of neighbouring states.
Her country has come under pressure from European partners
and the United States to do more to spur domestic demand, with
many countries arguing that its reliance on exports is hurting
Europe's economic stability and the global economy.
In a rare move to shine a critical spotlight on the policies
of the larger German economy, the European Commission will
decide this week whether to scrutinise Berlin's record surplus
for economic imbalances.
"We the member states will do all we can to create a
framework for growth because without growth there will be no new
jobs," said Merkel, without elaborating.
Germany has so far brushed off the criticism, arguing it has
more than halved its current account surplus with the euro zone
as a share of gross domestic product since 2007.
Whether to introduce a minimum wage is one of the key
sticking points in Merkel's talks to form a grand coalition with
left-of-centre Social Democrats who say the measure is a
precondition for them entering government.