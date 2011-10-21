BRUSSELS Oct 21 EU antitrust regulators are investigating agreements between U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and its Swiss counterpart Novartis over concerns that they may have delayed the entry of a generic version of painkiller Fentanyl onto the Dutch market.

The European Commission said in a statement that if the contractual agreements were aimed at or had the effect of blocking the generic drug from the market, they would breach EU antitrust rules.

"Pharmaceutical companies are already rewarded for their innovation efforts by the patents they are granted. Paying a competitor to stay out of the market is a restriction of competition that the Commission will not tolerate," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)