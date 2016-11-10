BERLIN Nov 10 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday clarity was needed from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on issues such as trade, relations with NATO and climate change.

"We would like to know how things will proceed with global trade policy," Juncker said at a business event in Berlin.

"We would like to know what intentions he has regarding the (NATO) alliance. We must know what climate policies he intends to pursue. This must be cleared up in the next few months," he added.

Juncker also said he did not expect the trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union, currently being negotiated, to be done within the next two years.

"The trade deal with the United States, I do not view that as something that would happen in the next two years," he said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber and Andreas Rinke)