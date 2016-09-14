BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The head of the European Union's executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, seeks to rally support for the tarnished European Union with his major annual policy speech on Wednesday.

Below please find excerpts of his State of the European Union speech.

"A year ago I stated that the state of the European Union leaves much to be desired... It still applies."

"The scope in which we cooperate together is far too small."

"Far too often national interests are brought to the fore. We shouldn't misunderstand this - European integration must not bow to the interests of the nation state. Europe cannot become a colourless melting pot."

"We want to construct. We want a better Europe. Europe is not going down the path of nationalisation, it can never become that type of national area, but there splits out there and often fragmentation exists where we need further effort from the union, and that is leaving room for galloping populism."

"We can't accept that because populism doesn't solve problems. Populism creates problems, and we have to be aware of that and protect ourselves against it."

"Unemployment continues to be far too high in Europe... Social injustice continues."

"Europe is not social enough, we have to make that clear."

"We need to show intelligent flexibility in applying all this so we don't break or hinder growth."

"Debt in Europe continues also to be at too high a level."

"We respect and at the same time regret the UK (Brexit) decision. But the EU as such is not at risk."

"Relations with the UK must remain on a friendly basis." (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)