BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The head of the European
Union's executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, seeks to rally support
for the tarnished European Union with his major annual policy
speech on Wednesday.
Below please find excerpts of his State of the European
Union speech.
"A year ago I stated that the state of the European Union
leaves much to be desired... It still applies."
"The scope in which we cooperate together is far too small."
"Far too often national interests are brought to the fore.
We shouldn't misunderstand this - European integration must not
bow to the interests of the nation state. Europe cannot become a
colourless melting pot."
"We want to construct. We want a better Europe. Europe is
not going down the path of nationalisation, it can never become
that type of national area, but there splits out there and often
fragmentation exists where we need further effort from the
union, and that is leaving room for galloping populism."
"We can't accept that because populism doesn't solve
problems. Populism creates problems, and we have to be aware of
that and protect ourselves against it."
"Unemployment continues to be far too high in Europe...
Social injustice continues."
"Europe is not social enough, we have to make that clear."
"We need to show intelligent flexibility in applying all
this so we don't break or hinder growth."
"Debt in Europe continues also to be at too high a level."
"We respect and at the same time regret the UK (Brexit)
decision. But the EU as such is not at risk."
"Relations with the UK must remain on a friendly basis."
(Compiled by Brussels newsroom)