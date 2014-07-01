BERLIN, July 1 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble vigorously defended Jean-Claude Juncker, the
designated president of the European Commission, against
allegations in the British media and suggestions from one
prominent EU colleague about his drinking.
Juncker was confirmed by EU leaders last week as their
candidate for the Commission post, but only after a fierce
campaign in Britain to prevent the former Luxembourg prime
minister from securing the top European Union job.
One British newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying
Juncker, the long-time head of the Eurogroup forum of euro zone
finance ministers, drank cognac for breakfast.
"I've been a member of the Eurogroup since late-2009 and I
have never experienced - neither in the afternoon nor the
evening nor early in the morning nor after long night sessions -
that anyone, let alone Jean-Claude Juncker, was drunk,"
Schaeuble told the foreign correspondents association in Berlin.
"I never said Jean-Claude Juncker was abstinent. I also
drink sometimes, including in Eurogroup meetings, where it can
happen that I have a glass of wine with dinner. Then he drinks
beer. But I've never experienced him drunk," Schaeuble said.
Juncker's successor as chairman of the Eurogroup, Dutchman
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, told a Dutch television programme in
January that Juncker smoked and drank heavily in meetings.
Juncker has denied having an alcohol problem.
"As far as I'm aware, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is a good
chairman of the Eurogroup, has expressed his regret that that's
how he was understood," Schaeuble said.
Juncker, 59, a veteran deal-broker at EU summits for more
than two decades, is due to go before the European Parliament
for a confirmation vote on July 16, where he is likely to win a
majority of centre-right and centre-left lawmakers.
Schaeuble said he believe Juncker would be a "very capable"
EU Commission chief.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin and
Louise Ireland)