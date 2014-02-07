PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Feb 7 The European Commission welcomed the decision by Germany's constitutional court on Friday to refer a sensitive case involving the European Central Bank's monetary operations to the European Court of Justice.
"It's the first time that the (German) court has taken such a decision," said Simon O'Connor, the Commission's spokesman on monetary issues. "We welcome the fact that the court has referred this question to the European Court of Justice."
The Commission has long supported the decision by the ECB in 2012 to introduce "Outright Monetary Transactions", a policy to help quell the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. However, the policy was challenged in the German court as going beyond the mandate of the central bank.
O'Connor said the Commission, as is usual, would provide written and oral submissions to the European Court of Justice as it prepares to examine the case.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.
BRUSSELS, March 16 European consumer protection authorities will ask social media companies Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc to amend their terms of service within one month or possibly face fines, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.