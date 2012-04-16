By Francesco Guarascio
| BRUSSELS, April 16
BRUSSELS, April 16 The European Commission will
suggest on Wednesday that European Union countries could
subsidise new hiring and move away from taxing labour to taxing
consumption, property or pollution as a way to help create jobs
and therefore help growth.
The Commission, the European Union's executive arm, will
present a series of ideas on how to boost jobs in the 27-nation
bloc as the EU economy is expected to grind to a halt this year
- just when it needs to grow to help to service Europe's large
public debt.
In a paper entitled "Towards a job-rich recovery", to be
adopted on Wednesday, the Commission notes that to meet targets
that the EU set itself, the bloc would have to create 17.6
million new jobs by 2020.
There are now 24.5 million people without jobs in the EU.
One of the ways to reduce that number could be to subsidise new
hires, especially from vulnerable groups like young people, a
draft of the Commission paper, obtained by Reuters, said.
"Creating the right kinds of incentives and hiring subsidies
should motivate employers to engage in net new recruitment, thus
creating jobs that would otherwise not be created," the paper
said.
Another way was to reduce the tax wedge on labour - the
amount in various taxes and fees employers must pay to employ a
person which makes hiring expensive.
The Commission said this could be done in a way that would
be neutral for the budget, but shifting the taxes the government
needs to collect to consumption, property or pollution.
"In many member states there is scope for reducing
employers' social security contributions which account for a
lion's share of the tax wedge," the paper said.
Further ideas include support for self-employment and
business start-ups, fighting undeclared work, raising the amount
of money workers take home against other benefits that they get
and, where productivity gains allow, increasing wages.
Setting appropriate minimum wage levels, good dialogue
between companies and trade unions, flexible working hours that
can be shortened or lengthened depending on the state of demand
for a company's products or services were also helpful.
The Commission estimated the energy efficiency and renewable
energy sectors alone could create 5 million jobs by 2020.
Another area where demand for labour will grow is health
care and social care, because European societies are ageing, the
Commission said. But such workers need better training and more
money.
The Commission identified information and communications
technology (ICT) as another area where demand for workers was
greater than supply, noting that higher ICT literacy among
workers and firms will require a considerable education effort.
The Commission said some financing for job creation through
various methods could come from the European Social Fund, the
European Regional Development Fund, the European Progress
Microfinance Facility and the European Globalisation Adjustment
Fund.
The EU should also make better use of its internal market,
which allows workers to move within the bloc seeking jobs.
"Mobility of workers in the EU continues to face important
obstacles," the Commission said, listing cultural problems like
language skills, finding housing and facing discrimination.
There were also some formal obstacles, as nine EU countries
had decided to restrict the right of workers from Bulgaria and
Romania to get jobs without a work permit until the end of 2013.
EU workers are also put off from moving across borders by
concern that they might lose their social security or pension
privileges at home and because their professional qualifications
are often not recognised elsewhere in the European Union.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)