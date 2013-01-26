GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 1-1/2-mth high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
SANTIAGO Jan 26 The European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur will exchange offers on opening up their markets by the end of this year, the EU's trade chief said on Saturday as both sides try to unblock long-stalled free-trade negotiations.
"A tremendous effort has been made to install new momentum into the discussions," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told Reuters in an interview.
De Gucht, who handles trade issues for the 27 nations of the European Union, also signalled he expected Europe and the United States to go ahead with talks on a possible free-trade accord.
BEIJING, March 10 Privately-run conglomerate CEFC China Energy has approached several independent Chinese oil processors seeking to acquire its first domestic refinery operation, its next move towards becoming a global integrated oil player.
March 10 CEFC China Energy is a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants.