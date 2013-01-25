SANTIAGO Jan 25 EU and Latin American leaders at a summit this weekend will commit to avoiding protectionist policies and ensure a better environment for business, according to a draft of the summit's final statement, signalling potentially warmer trade ties.

"We firmly reject all coercive measures of unilateral character that are contrary to international law and the commonly accepted rules of free trade," the leaders meeting on Jan. 26-27 will say, according to the draft seen by Reuters.

"We agree this type of practice poses a serious threat to multilateralism," the draft said.