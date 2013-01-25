SANTIAGO Jan 25 EU and Latin American leaders
at a summit this weekend will commit to avoiding protectionist
policies and ensure a better environment for business, according
to a draft of the summit's final statement, signalling
potentially warmer trade ties.
"We firmly reject all coercive measures of unilateral
character that are contrary to international law and the
commonly accepted rules of free trade," the leaders meeting on
Jan. 26-27 will say, according to the draft seen by Reuters.
"We agree this type of practice poses a serious threat to
multilateralism," the draft said.