Jan 25 European Union leaders are meeting their
Latin American counterparts this weekend in Santiago to win
investments and speed up trade flows to lift Europe's stalled
economy. But long-standing disputes make a breakthrough on a
Mercosur free-trade pact unlikely.
Here are five facts about trade between the EU and Latin
America:
* Bilateral trade has more than doubled over the last decade
to reach some 200 billion euros ($280 billion) last year, and
Europe is the top foreign investor in Latin America and the
Caribbean.
* Both regions have populations of about 500 million, but
the EU's total economic output is three times bigger at $17.6
trillion.
* Like the United States, the EU has free-trade agreements
with much of Latin America. Along with those of Mexico and
Chile, EU lawmakers approved free-trade accords with Colombia,
Peru and six Central American nations in December.
* A free-trade deal with the South American trade bloc
Mercosur, made up of Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Uruguay and
Paraguay, would be a real coup for the Europeans. The EU is
Mercosur's biggest trading partner. Mercosur is the EU's No. 8
trading partner. EU exports to the region rose to 45 billion
euros in 2011 from 28 billion euros in 2007.
* Talks started 18 years ago and were relaunched in 2010.
But rising tensions with Argentina and Brazil have put an
agreement in doubt. Argentine President Cristina Fernandez
seized control of oil company YPF from its parent,
Spain's Repsol, last year and slapped curbs on imports.
Global Trade Alert, an independent body monitoring trade, says
Brazil is one of the world's 10 most protectionist countries.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Xavier Briand)