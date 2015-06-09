BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Commission said on
Tuesday that it had approved Latvia's project to create a
financial institution to facilitate access to funding for small-
and medium-sized businesses.
Latvia plans to inject more than 512 million euros ($578
million) of capital from 2015 until 2022 into the Latvian Single
Development Institute (SDI) to enable it to offer financing to
SMEs, start-ups, mid-caps, but also to individual companies
active in agriculture.
It will also act as a financial intermediary for projects
co-financed by international institutions such as the European
Investment Bank.
"The Commission found in particular that the SDI will
intervene only when financing is not readily available in the
market. This will avoid that private investment is crowded out
by the state funding," the Commission said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)