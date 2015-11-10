FRANKFURT/RIGA Nov 10 The Baltic states are sceptical about the need for further ECB money printing but their vulnerability to Russia, which has helped boost the popularity of the euro, is tempering opposition.

Former Soviet states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are among the newest members of the 19-member single currency, a club they joined to forge closer ties with western Europe.

Having tightened their belts to qualify for membership, they have been doubtful about the European Central Bank's trillion euro plus programme to buy mostly government bonds with newly printed money, taking a line similar to Germany's Bundesbank.

But unlike in Germany, popular support for the euro across the Baltics has grown, according to Eurobarometer surveys, particularly since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year.

Officials familiar with the Governing Council, the policymaking body led by ECB President Mario Draghi that includes national central bank chiefs, believe that means Germany will not be able to count on the full support of the Baltic bloc in its push against looser money policy.

"We are not going to make some kind of trouble for the euro zone," Andris Vilks, Latvia's former finance minister, said when asked about ECB policy.

"Euro is as strong support for Latvia as NATO," added Vilks, who oversaw the country's entry into the currency. "Euro is not just currency. It's a shield. For the Baltics, (the) euro is for our security as well."

The number of Latvians 'against' the single currency declined to 16 percent in a Eurobarometer survey in mid-2015 from roughly 50 percent two years earlier -- before the Ukraine conflict. Lithuanian opposition has fallen similarly.

And while every second German mistrusts the ECB, fuelling a heated national debate about money printing and near-zero euro zone interest rates, such suspicion has declined in the Baltics.

In Lithuania and Estonia, roughly one in five citizens do not trust the ECB, a third fewer than in 2013.

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

Far greater is mistrust of former overlord Russia, which has conducted military exercises close to Baltic borders. Like Ukraine, all three Baltic countries have Russian-speaking minorities.

This position, as well as the fact that the small open Baltic economies benefit from the boost across the euro zone from quantitative easing, which the ECB launched in March to spur growth and inflation, helps shape their position.

"The big countries can afford to be a bit more strict -- the Germans can say 'no'," said one person familiar with the matter, adding that Baltic countries had a "need to be more flexible, more constructive ... and cannot simply just go against."

The head of the central bank of Lithuania, where the public pays more attention to the Russian threat than ECB money printing, has expressed reservations in the past.

But he has kept a low public profile in recent weeks as the debate heats up in Frankfurt.

Latvia, whose central bank chief, Ilmars Rimsevics, was part of the political movement that led Latvia to independence from the Soviet Union, has also been critical. He has compared money printing with using aspirin to heal a serious illness.

But speaking recently to journalists in Riga, Rimsevics did not rule out an extension of quantitative easing, directing his remarks to the timing rather than the wisdom of such a move.

Estonia's central bank governor, Ardo Hansson, has also been critical of the ECB's stimulus programme and is taking a hardline position. "I don't think the ECB should act," he recently told Reuters, commenting on expectations the ECB will expand or extend the programme in December.

But for Estonia also, the euro is more than simply a currency.

"There is a very strong desire for integration in the Baltics," said Hansson. "And security issues play a part of it, certainly under the surface." (Additional reporting by David Mardiste in Tallinn and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Catherine Evans)