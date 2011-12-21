BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Union
decided on Wednesday to unfreeze all funds and assets of the
Central Bank of Libya and the Libyan Arab Foreign Bank held in
the bloc.
An EU statement said a partial freeze of assets of the
Libyan Investment Authority and Libya Africa Investment
Portfolio imposed on Sept. 16 before the overthrow of late
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi would remain in force.
The decision to unfreeze the bank funds was taken to support
the recovery of the Libyan economy and to assist the new Libyan
government, it said. The move will enter into force on Thursday.
The EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Gaddafi's
government in protest against his treatment of an
anti-government uprising that eventually forced him from power.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)