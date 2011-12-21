BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Union decided on Wednesday to unfreeze all funds and assets of the Central Bank of Libya and the Libyan Arab Foreign Bank held in the bloc.

An EU statement said a partial freeze of assets of the Libyan Investment Authority and Libya Africa Investment Portfolio imposed on Sept. 16 before the overthrow of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi would remain in force.

The decision to unfreeze the bank funds was taken to support the recovery of the Libyan economy and to assist the new Libyan government, it said. The move will enter into force on Thursday.

The EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Gaddafi's government in protest against his treatment of an anti-government uprising that eventually forced him from power. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)