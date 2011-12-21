(Adds EU official saying decisions based on Libyan requests)

BRUSSELS Dec 21 The European Union decided on Wednesday to unfreeze all funds and assets of the Central Bank of Libya and the Libyan Arab Foreign Bank held in the bloc.

An EU statement said a partial freeze of assets of the Libyan Investment Authority and Libya Africa Investment Portfolio imposed on Sept. 16 before the overthrow of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi would remain in force.

The decision to unfreeze the bank funds was taken to support the recovery of the Libyan economy and implements a Dec. 16 U.N. decision. The move will enter into force on Thursday.

An EU official said the decisions followed requests to the United Nations by the Libyan authorities, who had not sought the delisting of the Libyan Investment Authority and Libya Africa Investment Portfolio as they wanted to ensure they would have full control of the two entities.

"They need to have a handle on where the assets are and who owns them, before they ask for them to be released," the official said.

The EU imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Gaddafi's government in protest against his treatment of an anti-government uprising that eventually forced him from power. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Myra MacDonald)