BRUSSELS Aug 9 The European Union is set this week to widen sanctions against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi by adding a Libyan oil firm and a government administrative department to a blacklist, an EU official said on Tuesday.

The two entities to be added to the list of organisations and people subject to asset freezes and travel bans were the al-Sharara oil company and the Organisation for Administrative Affairs, the official said.

The new sanctions are due to be approved on Wednesday and the names of the additional entities will be published in the EU's Official Journal on Thursday.

The EU official said the new steps would bring to 49 the number of Libyan entities targeted by EU sanctions, which also affect six port authorities and 39 individuals.

A statement from the French Foreign Ministry said the aim was to target entities linked to Gaddafi.

"These measures show the determination of the international community in maintaining the isolation of the regime in Tripoli and in drying up its revenues," it said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Elizabeth Piper)