BRUSSELS Aug 9 The European Union is set this
week to widen sanctions against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi by
adding a Libyan oil firm and a government administrative
department to a blacklist, an EU official said on Tuesday.
The two entities to be added to the list of organisations
and people subject to asset freezes and travel bans were the
al-Sharara oil company and the Organisation for Administrative
Affairs, the official said.
The new sanctions are due to be approved on Wednesday and
the names of the additional entities will be published in the
EU's Official Journal on Thursday.
The EU official said the new steps would bring to 49 the
number of Libyan entities targeted by EU sanctions, which also
affect six port authorities and 39 individuals.
A statement from the French Foreign Ministry said the aim
was to target entities linked to Gaddafi.
"These measures show the determination of the international
community in maintaining the isolation of the regime in Tripoli
and in drying up its revenues," it said.
