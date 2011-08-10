* EU governments also target Libyan gov't department
* Moves tighten squeeze on Gaddafi's fuel supplies
BRUSSELS, Aug 10 The European Union added a
Libyan oil firm and government department to a sanctions
blacklist on Wednesday, an EU diplomat said, raising pressure on
Muammar Gaddafi in his conflict with Western-backed rebels.
The decision approved by the 27 EU member states freezes
assets in the European Union of the al-Sharara oil company and
Libya's Organisation for Administrative Affairs and bars EU
firms from doing business with them.
"It's gone through," the diplomat said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The EU move increased the number of Libyan entities subject
to EU sanctions to 49. The bloc has previously imposed travel
bans and asset freezes on 39 individuals and targeted six port
authorities with sanctions.
The EU is seeking to isolate Gaddafi, who has clung to power
in the North African Arab state despite a six-month insurgency
supported by NATO air strikes.
Oil shipping sources said the decision to add al-Sharara, an
oil and gas distribution company, to the sanctions roster
appeared to be aimed at curbing fuel deliveries to parts of
Libya still controlled by Gaddafi.
Their names will be published in the EU's Official Journal
on Thursday.
The sources said al-Sharara had been involved in an attempt
to import fuel to west Libya aboard the government-owned tanker
Cartagena, which was hijacked and taken to the rebel-led city of
Benghazi by opponents of Gaddafi last week.
Power and petrol shortages have been worsening in Gaddafi's
Tripoli power base in recent weeks, deepening public frustration
over months of conflict with the rebels.
While Libya has Africa's largest crude oil reserves and
uses its gas and diesel supplies to generate electricity, it has
relied on gasoline imports for vehicles.
International sanctions have hindered trade. The rebels have
also tried to cripple Gaddafi's military and political power by
shutting off oil supplies to the Zawiyah refinery near Tripoli.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Mark Heinrich)