* EU governments also target Libyan gov't department

* Moves tighten squeeze on Gaddafi's fuel supplies

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 The European Union added a Libyan oil firm and government department to a sanctions blacklist on Wednesday, an EU diplomat said, raising pressure on Muammar Gaddafi in his conflict with Western-backed rebels.

The decision approved by the 27 EU member states freezes assets in the European Union of the al-Sharara oil company and Libya's Organisation for Administrative Affairs and bars EU firms from doing business with them.

"It's gone through," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The EU move increased the number of Libyan entities subject to EU sanctions to 49. The bloc has previously imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 39 individuals and targeted six port authorities with sanctions.

The EU is seeking to isolate Gaddafi, who has clung to power in the North African Arab state despite a six-month insurgency supported by NATO air strikes.

Oil shipping sources said the decision to add al-Sharara, an oil and gas distribution company, to the sanctions roster appeared to be aimed at curbing fuel deliveries to parts of Libya still controlled by Gaddafi.

Their names will be published in the EU's Official Journal on Thursday.

The sources said al-Sharara had been involved in an attempt to import fuel to west Libya aboard the government-owned tanker Cartagena, which was hijacked and taken to the rebel-led city of Benghazi by opponents of Gaddafi last week.

Power and petrol shortages have been worsening in Gaddafi's Tripoli power base in recent weeks, deepening public frustration over months of conflict with the rebels.

While Libya has Africa's largest crude oil reserves and uses its gas and diesel supplies to generate electricity, it has relied on gasoline imports for vehicles.

International sanctions have hindered trade. The rebels have also tried to cripple Gaddafi's military and political power by shutting off oil supplies to the Zawiyah refinery near Tripoli.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Mark Heinrich)