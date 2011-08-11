BRUSSELS Aug 11 The European Union on Thursday named Libya's Al-Sharara Oil Services Company and the Organisation for Development of Administrative Centres (ODAC) as the two entities it has added to a sanctions blacklist.

The EU had said on Wednesday that it was adding two entities to its list but had not named them.

A decision approved by the 27 EU states freezes the assets of the two and bars EU firms from doing business with them.

The EU is seeking to isolate Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who has held on to power in Libya despite a six-month insurgency by NATO-backed rebels.

The EU said the ODAC had facilitated thousands of government-funded infrastructure projects and was a potential source of funding for the Gaddafi government.

Oil shipping sources say the decision to add Al-Sharara, an oil and gas distribution company, to the sanctions list appeared aimed at curbing fuel deliveries to parts of Libya still controlled by Gaddafi.

The EU move increased the number of Libyan entities subject to EU sanctions to 49. The bloc has previously imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 39 individuals and targeted six port authorities with sanctions.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)