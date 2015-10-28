BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Union and
Liechtenstein signed on Wednesday an agreement to automatically
exchange bank account information from 2017 as part of a wider
push to reduce tax evasion in Europe.
The deal will allow tax authorities of all 28 EU countries
to obtain information about financial accounts held by their
citizens in the little Alpine state that lies between
Switzerland and Austria.
"The enhanced information exchange will help tax authorities
to track down tax evaders, while also acting as a deterrent for
those that hide income and assets abroad," a European Commission
statement said.
The deal with Liechtenstein follows a similar agreement
struck in May with Switzerland, and negotiations are ongoing
between the EU and the three other European micro-states with
highly developed financial sectors, Monaco, San Marino and
Andorra.
Known a decade ago for banking secrecy laws that permitted
some of the world's wealthiest to avoid taxes, Liechtenstein now
markets itself as a centre of responsible investing and hosts
around 120 asset management firms.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)