BRUSSELS, April 27 The European Commission has issued a formal notice to Britain over failure to comply with EU safety rules at Milford Haven Liquefied Natural Gas terminal, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.

"The failure in question concerns the assessment of potential risks from LNG tankers approaching and berthing at Milford Haven," spokesman Joe Hennon said.

The EU's Environmental Impact Assessment Directive requires such risks to be assessed and the findings to be made public.

A formal notice is a preliminary step, which ultimately could lead to action before the European Court of Justice if a member state does not comply. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)