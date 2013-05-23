BRIEF-CSW Industrials announces acquisition of Greco Aluminum Railings
* CSW Industrials Inc - transaction was funded through csw industrials' revolving credit line
BRUSSELS May 23 EU antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday concessions from Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air Canada and Continental to ease competition concerns about their transatlantic revenue-sharing pact.
The European Commission said the airlines would give up airport slots in Frankfurt and New York, and also allow rivals to sell tickets on this route, confirming a Reuters story in February.
"This decision is a further milestone in our effort to create a level playing field on transatlantic aviation markets, following our decision on oneworld in 2010," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
* CSW Industrials Inc - transaction was funded through csw industrials' revolving credit line
* Maxwell reports fourth quarter 2016 results and executes key strategic actions
* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING - CO'S UNIT HAS RENEGOTIATED TERMS OF ITS AGREEMENT WITH MINERA HOCHSCHILD MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.