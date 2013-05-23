BRUSSELS May 23 EU antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday concessions from Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air Canada and Continental to ease competition concerns about their transatlantic revenue-sharing pact.

The European Commission said the airlines would give up airport slots in Frankfurt and New York, and also allow rivals to sell tickets on this route, confirming a Reuters story in February.

"This decision is a further milestone in our effort to create a level playing field on transatlantic aviation markets, following our decision on oneworld in 2010," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.