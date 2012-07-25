COPENHAGEN, July 25 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
rejected on Wednesday European regulators' allegations
that it had broken EU competition rules by blocking the entry of
cheaper generic drugs onto the market.
The European Commission said Lundbeck, Germany's
Merck and seven other companies had used tactics that
breached EU antitrust rules.
"Lundbeck vigorously opposes any allegation of wrongdoing
and does not believe its practice has violated European
competition law," Lundbeck said in a statement.
The European Commission has been stepping up scrutiny of
settlements between drug companies in recent years over concerns
some may prevent consumers from obtaining lower-priced
medicines.
Lundbeck said the European Commission's statement of
objections was related to agreements concluded with four generic
competitors concerning Lundbeck's antidepressant citalopram.
"Lundbeck's policy is to comply with all applicable laws,
including Competition Laws, and this policy is taken very
seriously by the company and its employees," Lundbeck's general
counsel Mette Carlstedt said in the statement.
