BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Thai state-owned oil and gas company PTT Public Company Group to set up a joint venture (approved March 23)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Italian energy company Duferco Energia to acquire a business unit from Italian electricity company Energhe S.p.A. (notified March 22/deadline May 2/simplified)

-- Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group to acquire U.S. capsule maker Capsugel from private equity firm KKE & Co LP (notified March 17/deadline April 26)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 24

-- French utility EDF and French state bank Caisse des Depots to have joint control of French power grid operator RTE (notified Feb. 17/deadline March 24)

MARCH 27

-- French bank Credit Agricole subsidiary and French asset manager Amundi to acquire rival Pioneer Investments from UniCredit (notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27)

-- U.S. conglomerate Standard Industries to acquire German roof tile maker Braas Monier (notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27)

MARCH 29

-- Buyout firm Lone Star to acquire German building materials maker Xella from private equity firm PAI Partners and funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment arm (notified Feb. 22/deadline March 29)

MARCH 31

-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire biometrics and security business Morpho from French aerospace group Safran (notified Feb. 24/deadline March 31)

-- Britain's Rolls-Royce to acquire the remaining 53.1 percent stake in Spanish aircraft engine and components maker Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) (notified Feb. 24/deadline March 31)

-- German synthetic rubber maker Lanxess AG to acquire U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura (notified FEb. 24/deadline March 31)

APRIL 3

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to April 3 from March 13 after the companies offered concessions)

APRIL 4

-- U.S. computer and printer maker Hewlett Packard to acquire South Korean group Samsung Electronics' printer business (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 4)

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to April 4 from March 14 after the companies offered concessions)

APRIL 7

-- Engie Group French banking group BPCE to acquire a 49.9 percent stake in renewable energy companies LCS 4 and LCS (notified March 3/deadline April 7/simplified)

-- Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire the rest of European pay-TV company Sky it does not own (notified March 3/deadline April 7)

APRIL 10

-- French real estate asset management company Amundi Immobilier, which is part of French bank Credit Agricole , and French social protection services provider Malakoff Mederic to acquire joint control of German property developer TAS Kapstadtring (notified March 6/deadline April 10/simplified)

-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire three logistics operations in Italy (notified March 6/deadline April 10/simplified)

-- Danish container shipping company Maersk to acquire German peer Hamburg Sud (notified Feb. 20/deadline extended to April 10 from March 27 after commitments submitted)

APRIL 11

-- Private equity firm Partners Group to acquire European operator of clinical pathology laboratory operator Cerba Healthcare from PAI Partners (notified March 7/deadline April 11/simplified)

APRIL 12

-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified March 8/deadline April 12)

-- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo Antolin's automotive seating business (notified March 8/deadline April 12/simplified)

-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival Group Delta Lloyd (notified Feb. 22/deadline extended to April 12 from March 29 after the Dutch competition regulator asked to examine the deal)

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline extended to April 12)

APRIL 18

-- Megatrend European Holdings, which is part of property investment company TH Real Estate, and German insurer Allianz to jointly acquire Finnish company NRF which owns Helsinki-based Kamppi Shopping Centre (notified March 9/deadline April 18)

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to April 18 from March 23)

APRIL 19

-- Private equity firm 3i, Dutch asset manager APG and Danish pension fund ATP to acquire a portfolio of European infrastructure companies from EISER (notified March 10/April 19/simplified)

APRIL 21

-- French utility Engie to acquire UK property developer Keepmoat Regeneration HOldings (notified March 14/deadline April 21/simplified)

APRIL 24

-- French media company Bollore to acquire control of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline April 24)

-- France's Group Credit Mutuel and French bank BNP Paribas to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline April 24)

-- Bollore Energy, which is part of French group Bollore , and Total Marketing France, which is part of French energy company Total, to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline April 24/simplified)

APRIL 25

-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire Polish retailer Zabka Polska (notified March 16/deadline April 25/simplified)

APRIL 26

-- Investment company Ardian to acquire majority of France's Prosol, an operator of Grand Frais grocery stores (notified March 17/deadline April 26/simplified)

-- Singapore-based tech communications company Broadcom AVGO.O to acquire U.S. networking switches and software maker Brocade (notified March 17/ deadline April 26)

MAY 12

-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt which is owned by Italian private equity group Investindustrial (notified March 17/deadline May 12/commitments offered March 17)

SUSPENDED

-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)