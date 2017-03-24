(Updates with SOCAR and DESFA withdrawing their filing)
BRUSSELS, March 24 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Thai
state-owned oil and gas company PTT Public Company Group to set
up a joint venture (approved March 23)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Italian energy company Duferco Energia to acquire a
business unit from Italian electricity company Energhe S.p.A.
(notified March 22/deadline May 2/simplified)
-- Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group to
acquire U.S. capsule maker Capsugel from private equity firm KKE
& Co LP (notified March 17/deadline April 26)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan.
21/withdrawn Feb. 2)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 24
-- French utility EDF and French state bank Caisse
des Depots to have joint control of French power grid operator
RTE (notified Feb. 17/deadline March 24)
MARCH 27
-- French bank Credit Agricole subsidiary and
French asset manager Amundi to acquire rival Pioneer
Investments from UniCredit (notified Feb. 20/deadline
March 27)
-- U.S. conglomerate Standard Industries to acquire German
roof tile maker Braas Monier (notified Feb.
20/deadline March 27)
MARCH 29
-- Buyout firm Lone Star to acquire German building
materials maker Xella from private equity firm PAI Partners and
funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment arm (notified
Feb. 22/deadline March 29)
MARCH 31
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire
biometrics and security business Morpho from French aerospace
group Safran (notified Feb. 24/deadline March 31)
-- Britain's Rolls-Royce to acquire the remaining
53.1 percent stake in Spanish aircraft engine and components
maker Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) (notified Feb.
24/deadline March 31)
-- German synthetic rubber maker Lanxess AG to
acquire U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura
(notified FEb. 24/deadline March 31)
APRIL 3
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to April 3
from March 13 after the companies offered concessions)
APRIL 4
-- U.S. computer and printer maker Hewlett Packard
to acquire South Korean group Samsung Electronics'
printer business (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 4)
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to April 4
from March 14 after the companies offered concessions)
APRIL 7
-- Engie Group French banking group BPCE to acquire a 49.9
percent stake in renewable energy companies LCS 4 and LCS
(notified March 3/deadline April 7/simplified)
-- Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire the rest of
European pay-TV company Sky it does not own (notified
March 3/deadline April 7)
APRIL 10
-- French real estate asset management company Amundi
Immobilier, which is part of French bank Credit Agricole
, and French social protection services provider
Malakoff Mederic to acquire joint control of German property
developer TAS Kapstadtring (notified March 6/deadline April
10/simplified)
-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire three
logistics operations in Italy (notified March 6/deadline April
10/simplified)
-- Danish container shipping company Maersk to
acquire German peer Hamburg Sud (notified Feb. 20/deadline
extended to April 10 from March 27 after commitments submitted)
APRIL 11
-- Private equity firm Partners Group to acquire
European operator of clinical pathology laboratory operator
Cerba Healthcare from PAI Partners (notified March 7/deadline
April 11/simplified)
APRIL 12
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified
March 8/deadline April 12)
-- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo
Antolin's automotive seating business (notified March 8/deadline
April 12/simplified)
-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival
Group Delta Lloyd (notified Feb. 22/deadline extended
to April 12 from March 29 after the Dutch competition regulator
asked to examine the deal)
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline extended to
April 12)
APRIL 18
-- Megatrend European Holdings, which is part of property
investment company TH Real Estate, and German insurer Allianz
to jointly acquire Finnish company NRF which owns
Helsinki-based Kamppi Shopping Centre (notified March 9/deadline
April 18)
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to April 18
from March 23)
APRIL 19
-- Private equity firm 3i, Dutch asset manager APG
and Danish pension fund ATP to acquire a portfolio of European
infrastructure companies from EISER (notified March 10/April
19/simplified)
APRIL 21
-- French utility Engie to acquire UK property
developer Keepmoat Regeneration HOldings (notified March
14/deadline April 21/simplified)
APRIL 24
-- French media company Bollore to acquire control
of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- France's Group Credit Mutuel and French bank BNP Paribas
to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- Bollore Energy, which is part of French group Bollore
, and Total Marketing France, which is part of French
energy company Total, to set up a joint venture
(notified March 15/deadline April 24/simplified)
APRIL 25
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire Polish
retailer Zabka Polska (notified March 16/deadline April
25/simplified)
APRIL 26
-- Investment company Ardian to acquire majority of France's
Prosol, an operator of Grand Frais grocery stores (notified
March 17/deadline April 26/simplified)
-- Singapore-based tech communications company Broadcom
AVGO.O to acquire U.S. networking switches and software maker
Brocade (notified March 17/ deadline April 26)
MAY 12
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified March 17/deadline May 12/commitments
offered March 17)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)