BRUSSELS, April 3 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German synthetic rubber maker Lanxess AG to
acquire U.S. specialty chemical company Chemtura
(approved line March 31)
NEW LISTINGS
-- French media group Vivendi to acquire de facto
sole control of Italy's Telecom Italia (notified March
31/deadline May 12)
-- German car makers BMW, Daimler and
Porsche AG and U.S. peer Ford Motor Co to
acquire control of a joint venture (notified March 31/deadline
May 12/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 4
-- U.S. computer and printer maker Hewlett Packard
to acquire South Korean group Samsung Electronics'
printer business (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 4)
APRIL 7
-- Engie Group French banking group BPCE to acquire a 49.9
percent stake in renewable energy companies LCS 4 and LCS
(notified March 3/deadline April 7/simplified)
-- Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire the rest of
European pay-TV company Sky it does not own (notified
March 3/deadline April 7)
APRIL 10
-- Danish container shipping company Maersk to
acquire German peer Hamburg Sud (notified Feb. 20/deadline
extended to April 10 from March 27 after commitments submitted)
APRIL 12
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified
March 8/deadline April 12)
-- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo
Antolin's automotive seating business (notified March 8/deadline
April 12/simplified)
-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival
Group Delta Lloyd (notified Feb. 22/deadline extended
to April 12 from March 29 after the Dutch competition regulator
asked to examine the deal)
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline extended to
April 12)
APRIL 18
-- Megatrend European Holdings, which is part of property
investment company TH Real Estate, and German insurer Allianz
to jointly acquire Finnish company NRF which owns
Helsinki-based Kamppi Shopping Centre (notified March 9/deadline
April 18)
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to April 18
from March 23)
APRIL 19
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire
biometrics and security business Morpho from French aerospace
group Safran (notified Feb. 24/deadline extended to
April 19 from March 31 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Private equity firm 3i, Dutch asset manager APG
and Danish pension fund ATP to acquire a portfolio of European
infrastructure companies from EISER (notified March 10/April
19/simplified)
-- Britain's Rolls-Royce to acquire the remaining
53.1 percent stake in Spanish aircraft engine and components
maker Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) (notified Feb.
24/deadline extended to April 19 from March 31 after the
companies offered concessions)
APRIL 21
-- French utility Engie to acquire UK property
developer Keepmoat Regeneration HOldings (notified March
14/deadline April 21/simplified)
APRIL 24
-- French media company Bollore to acquire control
of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- France's Group Credit Mutuel and French bank BNP Paribas
to set up a joint venture (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
-- Bollore Energy, which is part of French group Bollore
, and Total Marketing France, which is part of French
energy company Total, to set up a joint venture
(notified March 15/deadline April 24/simplified)
APRIL 25
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire Polish
retailer Zabka Polska (notified March 16/deadline April
25/simplified)
APRIL 26
-- Investment company Ardian to acquire majority of France's
Prosol, an operator of Grand Frais grocery stores (notified
March 17/deadline April 26/simplified)
-- Singapore-based tech communications company Broadcom
AVGO.O to acquire U.S. networking switches and software maker
Brocade (notified March 17/ deadline April 26)
-- Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group to
acquire U.S. capsule maker Capsugel from private equity firm KKE
& Co LP (notified March 17/deadline April 26)
MAY 2
-- Italian energy company Duferco Energia to acquire a
business unit from Italian electricity company Energhe S.p.A.
(notified March 22/deadline May 2/simplified)
MAY 4
-- Private investment firm KKR & Co. to acquire
travel company Travelopia Holdings Ltd and Travelopia USA Inc.
(notified March 24/ deadline May 4/simplified)
MAY 5
-- Japan's Panasonic Corporation to acquire Spanish
auto parts maker Ficosa International (notified march
27/deadline May 5)
-- Banking services platform Pillarstone to acquire holding
company Famar which has activities in the pharmaceutical
industry (notified March 27/deadline May 5/simplified)
MAY 8
-- Swiss car importer Emil Frey France to acquire French car
parts distributor PGA Group SAS from German carmaker Volkswagen
Group (notified March 28/deadline May 8/simplified)
MAY 10
-- Toyota Industries Europe to acquire Vive, the
parent company of Dutch industrial company Vanderlande
Industries Holding B.V (notified March 29/deadline May
10/simplified)
MAY 12
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified March 17/deadline May 12/commitments
offered March 17)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)