BRUSSELS, April 10 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Danish container shipping company Maersk to
acquire German peer Hamburg Sud (approved April 10)
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire Polish
retailer Zabka Polska (approved April 7)
-- Bollore Energy, which is part of French group Bollore
, and Total Marketing France, which is part of French
energy company Total, to set up a joint venture
(approved April 5)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
APRIL 12
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified
March 8/deadline April 12)
-- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo
Antolin's automotive seating business (notified March 8/deadline
April 12/simplified)
APRIL 19
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire
biometrics and security business Morpho from French aerospace
group Safran (notified Feb. 24/deadline extended to
April 19 from March 31 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Britain's Rolls-Royce to acquire the remaining
53.1 percent stake in Spanish aircraft engine and components
maker Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) (notified Feb.
24/deadline extended to April 19 from March 31 after the
companies offered concessions)
APRIL 24
-- French media company Bollore to acquire control
of French company Vivendi (notified March 15/deadline
April 24)
APRIL 26
-- Investment company Ardian to acquire majority of France's
Prosol, an operator of Grand Frais grocery stores (notified
March 17/deadline April 26/simplified)
-- Singapore-based tech communications company Broadcom
AVGO.O to acquire U.S. networking switches and software maker
Brocade (notified March 17/ deadline April 26)
-- Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group to
acquire U.S. capsule maker Capsugel from private equity firm KKE
& Co LP (notified March 17/deadline April 26)
MAY 2
-- Italian energy company Duferco Energia to acquire a
business unit from Italian electricity company Energhe S.p.A.
(notified March 22/deadline May 2/simplified)
MAY 4
-- Private investment firm KKR & Co. to acquire
travel company Travelopia Holdings Ltd and Travelopia USA Inc.
(notified March 24/ deadline May 4/simplified)
MAY 5
-- Japan's Panasonic Corporation to acquire Spanish
auto parts maker Ficosa International (notified march
27/deadline May 5)
-- Banking services platform Pillarstone to acquire holding
company Famar which has activities in the pharmaceutical
industry (notified March 27/deadline May 5/simplified)
MAY 8
-- Swiss car importer Emil Frey France to acquire French car
parts distributor PGA Group SAS from German carmaker Volkswagen
Group (notified March 28/deadline May 8/simplified)
MAY 10
-- Toyota Industries Europe to acquire Vive, the
parent company of Dutch industrial company Vanderlande
Industries Holding B.V (notified March 29/deadline May
10/simplified)
MAY 12
-- Taiwan's Ennoconn, which is part of electronics
maker Foxconn, to increase its stake in Austrian IT
group S&T (notified March 31/deadline May 12)
-- French media group Vivendi to acquire de facto
sole control of Italy's Telecom Italia (notified March
31/deadline May 12)
-- German car makers BMW, Daimler and
Porsche AG and U.S. peer Ford Motor Co to
acquire control of a joint venture (notified March 31/deadline
May 12/simplified)
-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black
Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt
which is owned by Italian private equity group
Investindustrial (notified March 17/deadline May 12/commitments
offered March 17)
May 15
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) to jointly acquire a
portfolio of office and retail properties in New Zealand which
is now solely controlled by PSPIB (notified April 3/deadline May
15/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire UK company
MKM Building Supplies Ltd (notified April 3/deadline May
15/simplified)
-- Private equity firm KKR and Spanish telecoms
provider Telefonica tp acquire joint control of Spanish
telecoms infrastructure provider Telxius (notified April
3/deadline May 15/simplified)
-- German conglomerate Peter Cremer Holding to acquire 50
percent of Koenig Transportgesellschaft from German logistics
company HaGe Logistik GmbH (notified April 3/deadline May
15/simplified)
MAY 16
-- Volkswagen Financial Services to acquire 50.98 percent of
German tank and service cards provide Logpay Transport Services
from Logpay Financial Services (notified April 4/deadline May
16/simplified)
-- Finnish pension fund ELO Mutual Pension Insurance Company
and Swedish peer Forsta AP-fonden to jointly acquire several
Finnish property portfolio (notified April 4/deadline May
16/simplified)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)