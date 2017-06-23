BRUSSELS, June 23 The following are mergers
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Swedish carmaker Volvo to acquire Swedish car
rental company First Rent A Car AB (notified June 20/deadline
July 26)
-- British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group to
acquire nursing home operator Domusvi Group (notified June
20/deadline July 26/simplified)
-- Anglo-Swiss chemicals company Ineos to acquire British
oil company BP's Forties Pipeline System (notified June
20/deadline July 26/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 28
-- Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha,
Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to
merge their container units (notified May 19/deadline June 28)
JUNE 29
-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to
acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita
Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline extended to June
29 from June 15 after RHI offered concessions)
JULY 5
-- French carmaker PSA Group to acquire General
Motors's European arm Opel (notified May 30/deadline July
5)
-- French banks BNP Paribas, Caisse des Depots et
Consignations, Societe Generale, stock exchange
Euronext, Euroclear, S2IEM (Societe
d'Investissements en Infrastructures Europeennes de Marches) and
CACEIS Investor Services to set up a joint venture (notified May
30/deadline July 5/simplified)
-- French construction and concessions company Vinci
and Swiss airport retailer Dufry LFP to
jointly acquire Portuguese retail operator Lojas Francas de
Portugal (notified May 30/deadline July 5)
JULY 6
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire Dutch
chemical products distributor Caldic (notified May 31/deadline
July 6/simplified)
JULY 7
-- Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila and
China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) to set up a joint venture
(notified June 1/deadline July 7/simplified)
-- German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse to
acquire Swedish peer Haldex (notified June 1/deadline
July 7)
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire cleaning
products maker Safetykleen from Warburg Pincus (notified June
1/deadline July 7/simplified)
JULY 10
-- Robert Tonnies and Clements Tonnies to acquire joint
control of processed meat company Zur Muehlen Group (notified
June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)
-- Japan's Hitachi Group and Japanese carmaker
Honda to set up a joint venture (notified June
2/deadline July 10/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital Investors and Cinven
Capital Management to acquire joint control of German
generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG (notified
June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)
JULY 11
-- Spanish bank Santander to acquire control of
asset management company SAM Investment Holdings Ltd (notified
June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- French power company EDF to acquire British
engineering company Imtech (notified June 6/deadline July
11/simplified)
-- French bank BNP Paribas to acquire sole control
of German credit provider Commerz Finanz, which is a joint
venture between BNP and German lender Commerzbank
(notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire a
minority stake and joint control of British school operator Nord
Anglia Education which is now solely controlled by private
equity firm BPEA (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Swiss engineering group ABB to acquire Austrian
maker of production control systems Bernecker & Rainer (B&R)
(notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
JULY 12
-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire the
Munich-based Holiday Inn hotel (notified June 7/deadline July
12/simplified)
-- German investment firm Genui GmbH and private equity firm
Summit Partners to acquire negative control of Germany's Market
Logic Software (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)
-- U.S. chemicals company DuPont to acquire U.S.
pesticide maker FMC's health and nutrition business
(notified June 7/deadline July 12)
JULY 13
-- Austrian rail maintenance services company OBB Technische
Services-GmbH (OBB) to acquire 60 percent of Austrian peer
Stadler Linz from Switzerland's Stadler Rail (notified June
8/deadline July 13/simplified)
-- U.S. pesticide maker FMC to acquire U.S.
chemicals company DuPont's crop protection business
(notified June 8/deadline July 13)
JULY 14
-- U.S. engine maker Cummins and U.S. industrial
conglomerate Eaton Corp to set up a joint venture for
automated transmissions for heavy and medium duty commercial
vehicles (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
JULY 17
-- French car distributors PGA Group and Groupe Bernard to
set up a joint venture (notified June 12/deadline July
17/simplified)
-- Japanese conglomerate Itochu, Japanese printing
company Toppan Printing and Thailand's Thung Hua Sinn
to jointly acquire plastic bag packaging company TPN Food
Packaging (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and British
Telecom Pension Scheme to jointly acquire Milton Park business
park (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- U.S. travel search site The Priceline Group to
acquire U.S. peer Momondo Group (notified June 12/deadline July
17)
-- U.S. private equity firm Lone Star to acquire Portuguese
bank Novo Banco (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
JULY 18
-- UK property developer Segro plc and Public Sector Pension
Investment Board (PSPIB) to jointly acquire a plot of land
(notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)
-- Fund management companies Deutsche Alternative Asset
Management (Global) Ltd, InfraVia and Finanziaria Internazionale
Holding S.p.A (FIH) to jointly acquire FIH subsidiary Agora
Investimenti S.p.A which has airport management activities
(notified June 13/deadline July 18)
JULY 19
-- French utility group Suez SA to acquire U.S.
conglomerate General Electric's water and process
technologies business (notified June 14/deadline July 19)
-- Dutch state owned gas operator Gasunie, Dutch storage
tank operator Vopak and German gas and chemicals
storage company Oiltanking which is controlled by German joint
stock company Marquard & Bahls AG to set up a joint venture
(notified June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)
JULY 20
-- Private equity firm Blackstone Group to acquire
Finnish real estate investment company Sponda
(notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- Lithuanian mobile network operator Bite Lietuva, Swedish
mobile operator Tele2 and Sweden's Telia to set up a joint
venture (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 24
-- KPS Capital Partners to acquire U.S. car parts maker
DexKo Global (notified June 16/deadline July 24/simplified)
-- Australian global investment firm IFM and port builder
and concessions operator OHL to acquire joint control of toll
road and airport operator OHL Mexico (notified June 16/deadline
July 24/simplified)
-- Megatrends which is a unit of investment fund European
Cities Fund, and British real estate investment fund Intu
Properties Plc to jointly acquire Spain's Xanadu Retail and
Leisure (notified June 16/deadline July 24/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited (USSL) and
U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of
Spanish energy company Redexis Gas (notified June 20/deadline
July 26/simplified)
-- German conglomerate Harng Central Department Store Ltd
and prOperty developer Signa Prime to acquire joint control of
German property developer Berlin, Passauer Straße 1-3 Immobilien
GmbH & Co. KG (notified June 20/deadline July 26/simplified)
OCT 17
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from June 9 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
