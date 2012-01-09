BRUSSELS Jan 9 Hungary's state-owned airline Malev must pay back tens of billions of forints in illegal state aid granted by the government between 2007 and 2010, the European Union's competition watchdog said on Monday.

In a statement, the European Commission said Malev would not have been able to obtain similar financing from the market on the terms granted by the Hungarian authorities, and was unable to demonstrate how it would become viable again under its current business model.

The Commission statement lists various forms of state financing for Malev adding up to 64.1 billion forints and 76 million euros. But a Commission official said it was up to the Hungarian authorities to define how much of the total would have to be paid back.

"The Commission's investigation concluded that Malev, given its consistently difficult financial situation, would have been unable to secure such financing on the market on the terms conceded by Hungary, nor possibly any financing at all," the statement said.

In December, Hungary's Development Minister Tamas Fellegi said the government was in talks with possible European investors to buy state-owned Malev. ($1 = 248.97 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, editing by)