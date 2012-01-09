BRUSSELS Jan 9 Hungary's state-owned
airline Malev must pay back tens of billions of
forints in illegal state aid granted by the government between
2007 and 2010, the European Union's competition watchdog said on
Monday.
In a statement, the European Commission said Malev would not
have been able to obtain similar financing from the market on
the terms granted by the Hungarian authorities, and was unable
to demonstrate how it would become viable again under its
current business model.
The Commission statement lists various forms of state
financing for Malev adding up to 64.1 billion forints and 76
million euros. But a Commission official said it was up to the
Hungarian authorities to define how much of the total would have
to be paid back.
"The Commission's investigation concluded that Malev, given
its consistently difficult financial situation, would have been
unable to secure such financing on the market on the terms
conceded by Hungary, nor possibly any financing at all," the
statement said.
In December, Hungary's Development Minister Tamas Fellegi
said the government was in talks with possible European
investors to buy state-owned Malev.
($1 = 248.97 Hungarian Forints)
