BUDAPEST Jan 9 Hungary said it accepted a European Commission ruling that state aid from 2007-10 for loss-making airline Malev was illegal, adding it had several scenarios in mind to tackle the situation.

"The government is expected to discuss the ministry's proposals regarding the future of Malev at its Jan. 16 meeting," the development ministry said on Monday.

State-owned Malev must pay back tens of billions of forints in state aid granted by the government from 2007-10, the European Union's competition watchdog said on Monday.

The development ministry said it was in Hungary's economic interest to have a national airline operated out of Budapest. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)