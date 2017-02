CANNES, France Nov 4 Increased risk aversion has resulted in markets overpricing risk in many cases, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday.

"There is a kind of risk aversion now. Sometimes politicians are irrational, but also markets are not always rational. I believe they are overpricing risk in many cases now," Barroso told a news conference at the G20 summit in France. (Via Brussels newsroom)