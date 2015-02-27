LONDON Feb 27 The benefits from the European
Union's planned capital markets union do not depend on putting
in place a new, single regulator, a Bank of England research
paper said on Friday.
The EU has set out plans to boost the ability of markets to
raise funds for economic growth as banks to reduce reliance on
banks.
Although Brussels has said there are no plans for the CMU to
be accompanied by a new super-regulator, Britain's financial
centre, Europe's largest, remains worried about more supervisory
powers migrating to the EU level.
"CMU is a Single Market initiative and it has been linked by
some commentators with calls for a single EU supervisor for
financial market infrastructure," a BoE research paper said.
"But there is no obvious or necessary link between the two.
The benefits of CMU, as discussed in this paper, do not rely on
being accompanied by a single supervisor, at least for financial
market infrastructures," it added.
The benefits for Britain of a CMU are unlikely to be as
large as for euro-area member states.
"One reason for this is that the United Kingdom has its own
floating currency and independent monetary policy to act as
shock absorbers," the paper added.
