By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 13
LONDON, June 13 The European Union plans to give
itself powers to move euro clearing business away from London's
financial sector to the EU after Brexit and to adopt a model
closer to that operated by the United States, a source close to
the situation said.
The financial industry has warned that forced "relocation"
would split markets, bump up trading costs and diminish the
status of the euro - as well as threaten thousands of jobs in
the City of London.
The draft law due to be published later on Tuesday would, as
a last resort, force euro-denominated clearing business to shift
from London to the bloc if the volume was deemed by Brussels to
be systemically important, the source said.
The bulk of clearing in euro-denominated derivatives is done
in London, and involves a third party standing between two sides
of a trade to ensure its smooth and safe completion.
The European Central Bank and euro zone policymakers have
long wanted control over euro clearing, saying it is core to the
single currency area's financial stability and would be outside
the EU's regulatory sphere once Britain leaves the bloc in 2019.
Under the draft law, if ESMA decides that a non-EU clearer
is handling "systemically" important volumes of euro denominated
business, a system of "enhanced supervision" would be
introduced, the source said.
This would mimic how U.S. regulators already have direct
oversight of clearing houses in London that clear
dollar-denominated instruments, such as having direct access to
sensitive data.
The first aim of the law is to centralise supervision of EU
based clearing houses, with the bloc's European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) taking the lead, backed by central
banks such as the ECB.
At present, national supervisors oversee clearers.
The second builds on the existing system of "equivalence",
whereby a non-EU clearer can serve customers in the bloc if it
complies with rules that are similar to the EU's.
"If enhanced supervision does not work because it is so
systemic, then there can be a decision to require relocation.
That is a last resort," the source said.
ESMA would have to make a recommendation, with the European
Commission taking the final decision on relocation.
The European Commission decided not to include any
quantitative criteria for "systemic" clearing houses, such as
caps on clearing volumes, relying on a "case-by-case" approach
by ESMA.
The draft law will need approval from EU states and the
European Parliament.
Most euro-denominated clearing of derivatives is done by a
unit of the London Stock Exchange, whose head said on
Monday that relocation would have little financial impact as it
has a clearing house in Paris that is fully authorised under EU
rules.
A global derivatives industry body warned on Monday that
shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to
the European continent would require banks to set aside far more
cash to insure trades against defaults, a cost that would be
passed on to companies.
Bank of England officials have warned that euro clearing
could shift to New York, but the EU law would mean that if a
U.S. clearing house became a "systemic" clearer of euro
denominated instruments, it too would come under the new rules.
Details of the draft law were first reported by the
Financial Times on Monday.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)