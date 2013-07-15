LONDON, July 15 Two long-standing rivals Euroclear and Deutsche Boerse are to work together to help improve the supply of short-term funding for banks, an important step towards a Europe-wide capital market and to boost lending.

Brussels-based Euroclear and Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream and Eurex Clearing agreed on Monday to pool their highly-rated government bonds and similar assets to create an easily accessible supply of collateral that banks use to get short-term funding in the financial markets.

After years of competing against each other, the two have come under pressure from regulators and the finance industry to pool their resources.

This is partly because demand for collateral is rising as a result of strict new regulations, particularly in derivatives, that force banks to back deals with more collateral. Banks have even warned of a collateral shortage, but regulators have dismissed this and said the industry needs to streamline itself to channel collateral more quickly to where it is needed.

"We are engaging in better connecting those collateral pools and making it faster and more flexible to move collateral from one part of the system to another," said Jean Robert-Wilkins, an executive director at Clearstream.

The settlement houses hold securities as collateral for so-called repos or repurchase agreements, central to Europe's short-term funding markets.

A repo involves using government bonds as collateral in return for a short-term cash loan. The European repo market was worth around 5.6 trillion euros by the end of 2012.

The aim is to start cooperation on collateral by the end of 2015 and other market firms can also join later.

The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) which represents banks and was party to the deal, said it was a big step towards a single European capital market.

"We are looking to make available the widest possible pool of collateral. Today it's divided into two big pots," said David Hiscock, a senior director at ICMA.

The deal, signed at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt on Monday, comes as the ECB seeks to improve the transmission of its record-low interest rates across the 17-country euro zone, where banks are passing on higher funding costs to customers.

This dearth of funding makes it harder for small-and-mid-sized companies, in particular, to secure financing to invest and grow, holding back a recovery in the euro zone economy.

Increasing the pool of readily available collateral should allow banks to get more funding from the ECB, giving them more capacity to lend to consumers and businesses.

"I see this signing ceremony more as a start of some important work in the field of financial integration than as the end of about 3 years of discussions and negotiations among the parties," Benoit Coeure, ECB Executive Board member, said.

Robert-Wilkins said the longer term aim was to create a global pool of collateral through better links with the United States and Asia.