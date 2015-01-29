LONDON Jan 29 European Union regulators may
need more powers to ensure that a menu of changes needed to
build the foundations for a "capital markets union" by 2019 can
be put in place properly, an EU document showed on Thursday.
A draft of the "Green Paper" or discussion paper seen by
Reuters is due to be approved by the bloc's executive European
Commission on February 18.
It outlines a welter of changes that may be needed so that
markets, rather than banks, become the main mechanism for
raising funds to help the region's flagging economy grow,
including stronger EU-level supervisory powers.
"In the context of capital markets becoming increasingly
integrated, further consideration could be given to the role
played by the European supervisory authorities (ESAs)," the
green paper seen by Reuters said.
"To the extent the national supervisory regimes may result
in differing investor protection standards... there may be a
further role for the ESAs to play in increasing convergence."
Britain has said no institutional changes are needed to the
existing system of EU markets supervision in a capital markets
union.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)