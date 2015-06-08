By Huw Jones and Francesco Guarascio
LONDON/BRUSSELS, June 8 The European Commission
will propose lighter capital requirements on simple pooled debt
instruments, in a bid to free banks to use these so-called
securitisation products to help raise more funds to finance
economic growth.
Regulators imposed tough capital requirements on banks
creating securitised debt after often-complex products based on
U.S. home loans became untradable in 2007, triggering the global
financial crisis, and the sector in Europe has yet to regain
pre-crisis levels.
But this freeze on the sector prevents banks from using
these products to free up their balance sheets and make the
fresh loans that business needs.
European financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill said
on Monday securitised debt must be simple to benefit from
lighter treatment.
"This will enable us to put in place more appropriate
capital and solvency requirements for investors, so that simple
securitisation products do not end up being penalised," Hill
told a public hearing in Brussels.
Current capital rules are based on global norms and Hill was
signalling that the EU was ready to go its own way.
The draft law will be part of the EU's Capital Markets Union
(CMU) project to help companies better tap markets for funds. A
public consultation has just ended and Hill was outlining
actions he will formally publish in September.
He wants insurers to invest in telecom networks, roads and
other types of infrastructure and will amend the bloc's new
insurance capital rules, known as Solvency II, to include
investments in new EU infrastructure funds known as ELTIFs.
He would also take a radical look at easing the burden of
listing rules for smaller companies.
The bloc's venture capital rules will be reviewed to allow a
wider range of funds and possible investments.
Critics say more harmonised tax and insolvency laws are
needed for the CMU to work but past attempts failed due to the
sensitivity and need for unanimity among the bloc's members.
European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said
if progress in these areas proved difficult, euro zone countries
could go it alone.
"If there are areas where full agreement among the 28 is not
possible, then the countries participating in the monetary union
could consider enhanced cooperation to go further in those
aspects where a broader agreement is not feasible," Constancio
told reporters.
