LONDON May 22 Plans for a capital markets union in the European Union will continue regardless of the planned referendum in Britain on its membership of the 28-country bloc, EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill said on Friday.

London is the EU's biggest financial centre and seen as a core element of Hill's efforts to boost the ability of markets to raise finance for growth, as banks rein in lending.

"The question of capital markets union and the question of a referendum for Britain I consider to be totally separate issues. The question of capital markets union is something I am trying to build for all 28 member states," Hill told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

"I hope very much that Britain makes an important contribution to it. What I hear constantly. is that people in the financial services industry, which is clearly a very strong industry centre here in London, see the importance of being part of a strong single market and the benefit that can come from it," Hill said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)