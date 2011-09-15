NEW YORK, Sept 15 Plans for coordinated central bank liquidity operations for strained euro zone banks are necessary but insufficient to solve Europe's worsening debt crisis, top investors said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Markets 50 Summit, John Taylor, founder and chairman of FX Concepts, said the European Central Bank announcement "certainly doesn't get at any of major problems."

One-time cures are insufficient, he said, and continued efforts are needed to boost bank balance sheets.

Dino Kos, managing director at Hamiltonian Associates, agreed, saying euro zone banks need a plan similar to the U.S. TARP program to boost bank capital. "There has to be some mechanism to to inject capital into banks," he said.

Taylor also said the "horrendous cocktail" of tight monetary and fiscal policy would make it difficult for indebted euro zone countries such as Greece to ever grow out of trouble. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)