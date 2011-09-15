NEW YORK, Sept 15 Plans for coordinated central
bank liquidity operations for strained euro zone banks are
necessary but insufficient to solve Europe's worsening debt
crisis, top investors said on Thursday.
Speaking at the Bloomberg Markets 50 Summit, John Taylor,
founder and chairman of FX Concepts, said the European Central
Bank announcement "certainly doesn't get at any of major
problems."
One-time cures are insufficient, he said, and continued
efforts are needed to boost bank balance sheets.
Dino Kos, managing director at Hamiltonian Associates,
agreed, saying euro zone banks need a plan similar to the U.S.
TARP program to boost bank capital. "There has to be some
mechanism to to inject capital into banks," he said.
Taylor also said the "horrendous cocktail" of tight
monetary and fiscal policy would make it difficult for indebted
euro zone countries such as Greece to ever grow out of
trouble.
